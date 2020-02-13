UrduPoint.com
KP Govt, PESCO Agree To Provide Cheap Electricity To Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:01 PM

KP govt, PESCO agree to provide cheap electricity to industries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have agreed for provision of the 18MW cheap electricity of the Pehur Hydel Power Station on wheeling model to industries.

A formal agreement in this regard will be signed in Chief Minister's House next week.

Under the agreement, the cheap electricity of the project will be provided to Gadoon Textile Mills, A.J. Textile Mills, Chip board Industries, Cherat Cement and other industries.

This was stated by Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan while addressing a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the PESCO here.

Beside, Chairman PESCO Board Mohammad Zulfikar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PESCO Mohammad Amjad Khan, Director Board, Dildar, Secretary Energy and Power, Mohammad Zubair Khan and other authorities attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors of PESCO formally gave approval to the Pehur Wheeling Model.

Addressing the meeting, the Advisor to KP CM termed a revolutionary step towards the promotion of industrialization, investment and provision of employment in the province. He said that keeping in view the priority of the government, the Energy and Power Department was progressing towards the achievement of the assigned targets.

He said that during the current year four hydel power stations of the generating capacity of 74MW constructed in the province would be linked with the national grid that would earn a receipt of Rs1.9 billion per annum for the province.

Similarly, he said emergency based steps were being taken for the establishment of the own transmission and distribution company of the province.

The meeting was told that 36.6MW electricity of the Darwal Khwar, 17MW Raniulia, 18 MW Pehur and 2.6MW MW would be included in the national transmission this year.

