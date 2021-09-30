UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Plans 11 New Drinking Water & Sanitation Projects

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:04 PM

KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation projects

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government would execute 11 new drinking water and sanitation projects worth Rs 794.757 million during the ongoing financial year in different districts in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government would execute 11 new drinking water and sanitation projects worth Rs 794.757 million during the ongoing financial year in different districts in the province.

Out of the total of 111 water projects worth Rs 8,933 million planned for the fiscal year 2021-22, the government would carry out 92 ongoing uplift projects amounting to Rs 8,138.243 million and 19 new amounting to Rs 794.757 million on which work on most projects initiated.

Officials in KP Government told APP on Thursday that over 300 million gallons of water (GW) per day from Mohmand dam constructed on River Swat at the confluence of Mohmand and Charsadda districts, would be lifted to Peshawar that would permanently address the problem of water shortage.

A water supply scheme at Haveilan town in Abbottabad district amounting to Rs300 million through local investment and Rs 1,980 million foreign assistance would bring positive changes in people's lives.

Likewise, Rs367 million was proposed for the completion of incomplete water schemes in Swat and Dir Upper districts costing Rs 367 million with the allocation of Rs 50 million for FY 2021-22.

Water from the Bada dam in Swabi districts would be lifted to provide clean drinking water to the adjoining towns and villages with an estimated cost of Rs 150 million including Rs 50 million allocation for the current fiscal year.

The people of Bamkhel, Zaida, Kalu Khan, Shewa Adda, and other adjoining villages of Swabi would be largely benefited.

Keeping in view of the rapid increase in population growth in Haripur district, a gravity flow water supply project for Haripur City has been planned for which Rs 300 million would be contributed by KP Government and Rs 2700 million through foreign assistance.

KP Government, keeping in view of PM's initiative of clean drinking to all, would construct water supply, rehabilitation, and sanitation schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million in the Malakand division.

These water schemes would be constructed at union council Thana Khas, Thana's villages, Malakand Khas, Allandand, Dherai, Palai, Dheri Julagram, Tatokan, Pirkhel, Agra, and Batkhela. The water would be lifted from River Swat to Batkhela at a cost of Rs 16 million, which would help overcome water shortage problems.

Likewise, Rs 16 million would be spent on feasibility studies for water supply schemes for union council Agra and tehsil Ranzai in Malakand district besides Rs 24 million for construction of water drinking water schemes at Kotla and Sangrahi Bagla in Haripur.

