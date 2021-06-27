KP Govt plans capacity building of all DHQ hospitals: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Sunday said that the provincial government had planned the capacity building of all district headquarters (DHQs) hospitals of the province and in first phase, 6 DHQ hospitals would be will renovated.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Executive, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) here in his office.

Beside, Secretary Information, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Special Secretary, Syed Farooq Jameel and other authorities were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that government was serious for providing better health facilities and taking practical steps in that regard.

He said that maximum increase had been made in allocation for health sector in budget 2021-22 and our first priority was the capacity building of existing health facilities to enable them for provision of best medical services.

Therefore, he said the provincial government had included a project of the capacity building of all district headquarters hospitals across the province.

In first phase of the implementation of the project, he said the capacity of six hospitals would be built at the cost Rs.3.361 billion. The purpose of the project, he said that instead of new hospitals, maximum focus was made on bringing improvement in the facilities of already existing hospitals.

The identified hospitals for first phase are included DHQs Abbottabad, Charsadda, Haripur and Karak and two hospitals Naseerullah Babar Memorial and Maulvi Jee Hospital, Peshawar.