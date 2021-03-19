KP Govt plans construction of access road to Sheikh Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a project for the construction of access road to the historic tourist site of southern region, Sheikh Badin to promote tourism activities in the province.

It was told in a meeting held here the other day to review progress on various projects of tourism, health and education departments with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here Friday.

Similarly, PC-1 for the upgradation and rehabilitation of 24 kilometer long Thandiani road Abbottabad and Mankyal road district Swat had also been approved by Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) and civil work on the same would be started soon.

The meeting was further informed that work on a number of access roads to tourist sites in different districts of the province was in progress adding that the projects on completion would increase tourism activities by providing easy access to the tourists.

The cost estimation and designing of other three approach roads had also been completed including 40-kilometer long Kalam-Kumrat Road district Swat, 52 Km long Patrak Kumrat Tori Oba Road Dir Upper and 16 Kilometer Thal Jahaz Banda Road in District Dir Upper.

Similarly, establishment of the stations of Rescue 1122 at five different tourist sites of the province was in progress whereas 73 camping pods have been established so far in the different tourist areas of the province.

About health sector projects, the meeting was told that PC1 for the strengthening of all Basic Health Units (BHUs), rehabilitation of all Rural Health Centres ( RHCs) and up-gradation of 200 BHUs and 50 RHCs into 24/7 health care centres had been approved by Provincial Development Working Party.

A Project Director for the Project Implementation Unit had also been appointed adding that advertisement for hiring health staff was floated.

It was further told that seven different hospitals in newly merged districts had been selected for outsourcing in order to provide better health care facilities to people at local level.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities of health department to complete home work regarding outsourcing of diagnostic services in all district headquarter hospitals in order to ensure all time availability of those service to people in public sector hospitals.

The authorities told that a total of 490 schools in different districts of the province have been identified for launching double shift adding that classes would be commenced in the double shift of selected schools by the next academic year.