KP Govt plans merger of provincial taxes, simplification of rules: Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra has said that the provincial government is planning the merger of all provincial taxes and simplifying other rules and procedures to ensure ease of doing business in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra has said that the provincial government is planning the merger of all provincial taxes and simplifying other rules and procedures to ensure ease of doing business in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Advisory Council of Young Business Leaders (ACYBL) here on Thursday.

Advocate General (AG) Shumail Ahmad Butt, Maleeha Bungash, Head Ease of Doing Business and Investment, Members of ACYBL Assad Saifullah Khan (Director Legal, Saif Group), Zarak Khan Khattak (FF Steel), Ayub Zakori (Zakori Group of Company) Shafique Ur Rehman (Rehman Medical Institute)Sohaib Tanveer (VP, CECOS University), Asad Iqbal (Director, Khyber Bank),and M Usman Khan (Consultant Internal Support Unit) also attended the meeting.

The aims and objectives of the meeting was to discuss simplification of taxes on different sectors and to explore potential contribution among the young business leaders of the province that can be made to the economic growth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion members of the council highlighted the issues being faced by the business community and investors in KP and also suggested their solutions.

They also share various proposals for simplification of taxation policy and Ease of Doing Business in the province.

The Finance Minister suggested that the council members should list issues on priority basis and should have a structured approach towards meeting those objectives.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said expectations of local and foreign investments will not meet unless we concentrate on removing irritants in our tax system providing a level playing field for all, ensuring ease of doing business and training our talent in skills and innovations.

He said devising an efficient tax model for rapid economic growth requires an analytical study of all the irritants in tax codes, procedures and implementation processes.

The main irritants are highhandedness, corruption and unprecedented high level of maladministration in tax apparatuses both at federal and provincial level.

We need research and public debate for suggesting solutions to remedy the situation and promote taxation and business growth attracting domestic and foreign investment and creating much-needed jobs, he added.

Devising holistic tax reforms will play vital role in simplification andharmonisation of provincial tax regime and creating ease of doing business for more investment and economic buoyancy, the minister concluded.