KP govt plans nine mega projects worth Rs 5120 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned nine mega projects worth Rs 5120 million for promotion of tourism, sports, culture and youth development in merged districts of erstwhile Fata during fiscal year 2019-20.

The Government under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), has decided to establish and develop new tourism destinations in all seven tribal districts to take full advantage of its beautiful mountainous, valleys, landscapes, sports, cultural and architectural importance, officials in KP Government told APP.

To bolster tourism in erstwhile Fata, the Government has decided to spend around Rs 1000 million for establishment of tourists destinations in all potential sites in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurrum tribal districts that would help generate enormous employment opportunities and alleviate poverty in erstwhile Fata.

Tourists information centers, picnic spots and rest areas would be setup besides promotion of hotel industry to attract foreign and domestic tourists to explore the picturesque areas of Pakistan.

Shawal Velley in North Waziristan has an eye-catching and snow covered natural beauty sites with huge potential of development of a summer tourists resort in future.

The Government has earmarked Rs 400 million for promotion of tourism activities besides holding of festivals in merged districts in current fiscal year.

Likewise, Rs 400 million would be spent on promotion and holding of tourism festivals and activities besides Rs 120 million for development of tourists services.

The Government has made special focus to promote and upgrade sports activities besides rehabilitation of existing sports facilities in erstwhile Fata costing Rs 1000 million. Similarly, Rs 250 million would be spent on holding of sports events including traditional games.

The official said players of erstwhile Fata had proved their power and skills during recently concluded National Games Peshawar and construction of new playgrounds would produce more players for national and international competitions.

The Government has earmarked Rs 1000 million for youth development package and establishment of youth facilities besides Rs 600 million for economic uplift of youth.

To promote art and culture in erstwhile Fata, the Government has decided to setup art and culture centers in all seven tribal districts. Similarly, Rs 250 million would be spent on promotion of cultural activities and Rs 100 million on protection and management of archaeological and cultural heritage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four major tourists zones with state-of- the art facilities would be established in Chitral, Swat, Mansehra and Dir districts for which KP Tourism Department and Tourism Authority has commenced work aimed to increase revenue of the province besides reduce tourists pressures on existing awesome destinations of Kalam, Malam Jabba in Swat, Kaghan and Naran in Mansehra, Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandyani in Abbottabad districts.

To achieve these projects, assistance and cooperation of international organizations with vast experience in tourism would be sought.

The official said survey for identification of areas and sites for establishment tourists zones were underway in these districts and announcement in this regard would be announced after completion of surveying reports.

The official said five colonial era rest houses at Nathiagali including Governor House, Chief Minister House, Karnak House, Speaker House and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House had already opened for tourists and general public last year where the response of people was overwhelmingly.

The official said the PTI Government's visa initiative had attracted a large number of foreign tourists from Sri Lanka, China, South Korea and other countries that visited Peshawar and Swat museums where a rich collection of buddhism, ancient articles, sculpture, coins, manuscripts, books, paintings of Gandhara civilization, Greco-Buddhist, Persian handicrafts, Mughal and later periods were preserved.

These tourists friendly measures of the Government would not only make Pakistan an ideal tourists destination but would generate substantial revenue for the national kitty.