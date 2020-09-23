KP Govt plans scientific survey for forest, wildlife managment in merged areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned a comprehensive survey programme for scientific conservation and management of forest and wildlife resources in the merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned a comprehensive survey programme for scientific conservation and management of forest and wildlife resources in the merged tribal districts.

Under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) chalked out by the government for speedy development of merged areas (erstwhile Fata), an inclusive survey programme for scientific conservation, protecting and management of forest and wildlife resources would soon be launched in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts.

"We would chalk out all modalities with consultation of all stakeholders to make the survey highly successful," an official of Forest Department KP told APP.

He said the survey programme, which has been recently approved by Provincial Working Devolopment Party (PWDP), would help collect solid data about forest and wildlife resources imperative for its promotion, conservation and rehabilitation of depleted forest.

The official said 10BTAP has been extended to merged areas for which an Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) was approved by PDWP for 2020-2024 besides approval of 360 more posts for forest department to conserve and protect the green gold.

Forest and wildlife departments jurisdiction are being expanded in merged tribal districts and offices of both departments would be setup in all seven tribal districts.

The programme would help promote afforestration in large scale under 10BTAP in merged areas besides enhance frequencies of migratory birds and provide breeding grounds for wildlife resources to thrive.

The plan is necessiated after extension of 10BTAP to merged areas where manmade and enclosures plantations is being carried out to offset the growing effects of climate change.

A special project for merged areas has been approved for evaluation and monitoring of 10BTAP plantations and staff is being hired.

Being the 4th biggest initiative in green sector in world after China, India, and Ethiopia and first in Pakistan, BTAP has increased KP's forest covered areas to record 26.6pc in 2017 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering 6.3 percent increase and efforts was underway to enhance it upto 30pc in next three years after bringing the vast land of merged areas under afforestration cover.

Resultantly, KP has exceeded of 25pc forest cover as per international standard courtesy to billion trees afforestration project.

At least 10 new small and big jungles have been raised in the province including Ghari Chandan Peshawar where over 3.2million plants on 32,000 hactares were planted in the first phase of the project.

The plants have achieved 20 to 25 feet height at Ghari Chandan forest, which is bigger than Changa Manga and was full of nests of native and migratory birds besides serving as habitat for the wildlife.

These new jungles have created breeding grounds for native & exotic wild species and migratory birds including falcons, bears, houbara, cranes, leopard, ducks, monkeys, foxes, wolves, jackals, pheasants and national bird chakor to thrive besides made positive impact on non timber forests produce (NTFP) including honey, furniture, medicinal plants and ecotourism.

Referring about two years performance of the present elected Govt in green sector, the official said 167 million saplings were planted on around 31, 342 hactares during 2019-20 besides distribution of 44 million free plants among farmers and general public.

Likewise, about 71 million seedlings were grown in 3, 550 established enclousers and departmental nurseries on 688 hactares and nursaries on 469 hactares through women were raised.

MOUs have been signed with education, industries and agriculture departments to plant 35 million saplings including 26.3million through forest department and 8.7 million through public sector organizations, NGOs and farmers during ongoing monsoon season in KP.

Each water bottling industry or those industries utalizing fresh water for manufacturing of their products have been subjected to plantation of 10,000 plants through industries department aimed at to increase forest and maintain watertable.

Work on Ecotourism Policy (EC) has been initiated and concept paper for establishment of Recreational Parks (RP) by converting bigger chunk of plantations of Ghari Chandan and Mathani Azakhel forests imperative for promotion of ecotourism, has been submitted for approval.

A new concept for creation of Knowledge Parks (KP) has been introduced and accordingly one such park was established at Kata Kanre in Kohat. Urban forest policy was in pipeline and baseline for ecotourism policy prepared.

Likewise, work on Forests Vision 2030 was in progress and activities of Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) project for scentific management of forest resources and infrastructure development has been accelerated in Hazara.

Pioneered to formulate KP firstever REDD+ strategy and Range Management Policy (RMP), he said forest department has been declared as forest force for which 450 forest staff were trained through FC for combat operations against timber mafia and maintenance of arms.

The official said over 22,000 green jobs were provided to jobless labourers in KP where each worker was paid Rs15,000 per month during COVID-19 lockdown.

The waving off duties on timber import to reduce presure on natural forests, approval of SOPs for control of forest fire and Plantations Trees Act (PTA) besides establishment of three pheasantries at Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram having 263 pheasants were achieved.

MOU has been signed underwhich German Support Program (GIZ) would extend financial support to 10BTAP and World Bank has also pledged to provide funds for the project.

He said KP Govt has fulfilled its pledge made with BONN Challenge NGO based at Germany by restoring & rehabilitating a record 348,000 hactare depleted forests in 2014-17 under billion trees project before the committed time, which was a great honour for Pakistan.

The official said Rs5 billion has been saved in first phase of BTAP having a total allocation of Rs22 billion by completing all its targets on Rs17 billion.