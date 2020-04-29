KP govt plans smart lockdown: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Wednesday said that KPK government has taken all possible steps to implement smart lockdown in the province to contain coronavirus pandemic

Talking to a private news channel he stated that KPK government established quarantine centres and took measures to control the further spread of coronavirus in the province.

"Strict lockdown will increase difficulties of masses as a large number of people in the province living below the poverty line", he feared.

It was observed in some areas that corona-patients had not revealed about their symptoms for fear of being quarantined or isolated, the government had begun many programmes to educate people about the contagious disease, he expressed.

Coronavirus could be defeated with personal efforts of individuals and masses should follow SOPs strictly, he suggested.