KP Govt plans to construct grains storage centres, strenthen agriculture services in merged areas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to construct mega grains storage centres in merged areas to protect wheat and others food commodities from natural calamities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has decided to construct mega grains storage centres in merged areas to protect wheat and others food commodities from natural calamities.

These centres would be constructed in tribal districts South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts, an official of Agriculture and Livestock Department told APP on Wednesday.

To ensure successful completion of the gigantic project, Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved acquiring of 200 kanal land for construction of grains centres in all merged tribal districts.

The department has started practical work on its modalities, designs and feasibility studies, he said, adding the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs350.6 million.

Under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), a 10 years planning has been launched for development of agriculture sector with special focus on promotion of livestock, fisheries, small dams, horticultural and agricultural services in merged areas.

Keeping in view of the enormous economic and health benefits of poultry and livestock sectors, the PTI Government has started 'Backyard Poultry Farming Programme' under the Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Programme (NAEP) to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for poor people and rural women.

He said NAEP worth Rs 309.7 billion has been launched in all four provinces including KP with main focus on 16 mega projects related to agriculture, livestock, poultry, fisheries and cooperatives sectors.

Federal Government would provide about Rs85 billion and Provincial Governments would contribute Rs175 billion, besides Rs50 billion share of the farmers in NAEP, he said, adding the project would continue till 2023.

Under NAEP, three major livestock projects, including Feedlot Fattening Project worth Rs 826 million, Save the Calf of Rs1554 million and Backyard Poultry of Rs 834.814 million have already started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of total Rs 834.

814 million allocation for the Backyard Poultry programme, Rs 136.936 million would be provided by the Federal Government, Rs 547.850 million by KP Government and remaining by the beneficiaries.

PT Government would spend Rs90 billion for devolopment of agriculture, livestock and cooperatives in Khyber Pakthukhwa during its five years against only Rs40 billion spent on agriculture sector in 70 years.

As result of PTI Govt goal oriented reforms, the share of agriculture and livestock in Annual Devolopment Programme (ADP) was enhanced from 1.9 percent to 4.6 percent besides 11 projects under PM's first 100 days change agenda has been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said an Irrigated Agriculture Project worth Rs30.44billion with cooperation of World Bank for ongoing fiscal year has been approved under which 14,260 watercourses and 5, 000 water storage tanks would be constructed besides installation of modern irrigation system on 10,000 acres land in next five years.

Likewise, irrigation services on 766 acres land would be provided and efforts was being made for approval of Kurram Tangi Dam Command Area Development worth Rs2.88 billion that would irrigate 16,000 acres land besides installation of irrigation system on 6,00 acres land.

Besides completion of nine ADP schemes worth Rs2.24 billion, the official said the department has succeeded to got approve Rs25.21billion for development of agriculture in the merged tribal districts.

The official said about Rs1.5billion have been spent on agriculture related projects so far and all fixed targets were achieved.

He said P&D Department has awarded 86 marks out of 100 to agriculture department besides first position in top 10 departments regarding showing of excellent performance, which was a great achievement for Agriculture department.

He said the country's economy was largely dependent on agriculture besides providing employment to 85pc people and that is why special focus on this sector has been given by the Government to bring improvement on the socioeconomic lives of people.