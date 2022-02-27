UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Plans To Irrigate 109,723 Barren Land By Constructing Three Dams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

KP govt plans to irrigate 109,723 barren land by constructing three dams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is planning to irrigate more than 109,721 acres of barren land besides generating 25.5 MW power by constructing three dams in Tank and Dera Ismael Khan districts.

The new dams included Tank Zam Dam, Chodwan Zam Dam and Daraban Dam, which would help improve water table in these areas. The provincial government has decided to construct these dams on priority basis as the region is facing water shortage, said official source.

These dams would also bring an agricultural revolution in KP's improvised zone, besides ensuring food security and creating job opportunities for the local people.

By using water efficient models, the command area can be enhanced and would help in achieving self-sufficiency in food sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision of the provincial government was highly lauded by the people of Tank and DI Khan who were of the view that the projects would usher a new era of prosperity in the area.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam Job Tank Government

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

5 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>