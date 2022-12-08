KP govt plans to irrigate 109,723 barren land by constructing 3 dams

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is planning to irrigate more than 109,721 acres of barren land besides generating 25.5 MW power by constructing three dams in Tank and Dera Ismael Khan districts.

The new dams are included Tank Zam Dam, Chodwan Zam Dam and Daraban Dam would help improve water table in these areas. The provincial government has decided to construct these dams on priority basis as the region has been facing water shortage, said an official source on Thursday.

These dams would also bring an agricultural revolution in the improvised zone of the province, besides ensuring food security and creating job opportunities for the local people.

By using water efficient models, the command area can be enhanced and would help in achieving self-sufficiency in food sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The decision of the provincial government was highly lauded by the people of Tank and DI Khan who were of the view that it would usher in a new era of prosperity in the area.