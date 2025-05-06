Open Menu

KP Govt. Plans To Promote Agriculture In Mountainous Area

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif has said that special directives have been issued to promote agriculture in mountainous regions to revitalize agriculture sector in underdeveloped areas.

In a statement, he said that agriculture department has been tasked with taking concrete steps to boost farming in hilly terrains. The directives also include the setting of clear targets for food security, employment generation and resource management in the region.

As part of the broader strategy, the government plans to establish a Mountain Agriculture Development board and Community Seed Banks. Additionally, cooperative societies and other local organizations in rural areas would be revived to support sustainable agricultural development.

Dr Saif said the promotion of agriculture in mountainous areas would help create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods, particularly in backward districts.

He underscored agriculture’s pivotal role in economic growth and said the provincial government is taking “practical and serious” measures to strengthen the sector.

“There is immense agricultural potential in KP’s mountainous regions,” Dr Saif said adding that the provincial government is committed to unlocking this potential through focused and sustainable interventions.

APP/mds/

