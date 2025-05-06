KP Govt. Plans To Promote Agriculture In Mountainous Area
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif has said that special directives have been issued to promote agriculture in mountainous regions to revitalize agriculture sector in underdeveloped areas
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Saif has said that special directives have been issued to promote agriculture in mountainous regions to revitalize agriculture sector in underdeveloped areas.
In a statement, he said that agriculture department has been tasked with taking concrete steps to boost farming in hilly terrains. The directives also include the setting of clear targets for food security, employment generation and resource management in the region.
As part of the broader strategy, the government plans to establish a Mountain Agriculture Development board and Community Seed Banks. Additionally, cooperative societies and other local organizations in rural areas would be revived to support sustainable agricultural development.
Dr Saif said the promotion of agriculture in mountainous areas would help create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods, particularly in backward districts.
He underscored agriculture’s pivotal role in economic growth and said the provincial government is taking “practical and serious” measures to strengthen the sector.
“There is immense agricultural potential in KP’s mountainous regions,” Dr Saif said adding that the provincial government is committed to unlocking this potential through focused and sustainable interventions.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area
Dozens arrested in joint security operation
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir6 minutes ago
-
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illicit networks6 minutes ago
-
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area6 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested in joint security operation3 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator3 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews progress on key Islamabad development projects3 minutes ago