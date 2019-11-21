KP govt plans to sale out solar electricity to PESCO: Energy dept

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out a comprehensive plan to sale out electricity generated from solar energy to Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) through net metering system for provision of inexpensive electricity to domestic and industrial consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa has chalked out a comprehensive plan to sale out electricity generated from solar energy to Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) through net metering system for provision of inexpensive electricity to domestic and industrial consumers.

KP Energy Department's officials told APP on Thursday that work on mega solar energy projects including solarization of Civil Secretariat Peshawar, 4000 mosques, 8000 schools, 187 basic health units ( BHUs), 100 villages and electrification of un-electrified villages in Chitral have been expedited and all the surplus solar energy would be sold out to PESCO through net metering system.

Solarization of Chief Minister Secretariat and CM House has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 109 million last month. Similarly, 70pc work on solarization of Civil Secretariat Peshawar costing Rs190 million were completed whereas the remaining 30pc work would be completed by next month.

"Work on solar electrification of 4000 mosques costing Rs 2415 million and 8000 schools &187 basic health units costing Rs4347 million would formally begin next month and would be completed by December 2021," the official said, adding 30pc of girls schools out of these schools would also be electrified through solar resources.

The government would also electrify 100 villages through solar alternate energy under phase-I to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 241 million.

"As many as 65pc work on this project have been completed and hopefully its phase-I would be ready by February 2020," he said.

Electrification of un-electrified villages under phase-II in Chitral costing Rs 325 million was started as this project would be completed by December 2020.

The KP government has extended solarization project to merged districts of erstwhile Fata and has decided to electrify 300 mosques and worship places of minorities in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts besides 30 villages in former Frontier Regions (FRs) through solar resources.

Under Annual Development Program (ADP) scheme costing Rs166 million, the official said 10% work on solar electrification of these mosques and worship places of minorities were completed and the remaining 90pc work would be achieved by June 2020.

He said 13 solar mini grids would be setup up at prime location in tribal districts with an estimated cost of Rs730 million and would be completed by June 2020 after commencement of work next month. Solar energy would also be provided to nearby shops, business centres and shopping centres from these solar grids to accelerate pace of economic development in erstwhile Fata.