KP Govt Plans To Setup Marble City In Buner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:49 PM

KP Govt plans to setup Marble City in Buner

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned to setup a marble city in Bunner district to promote this sector on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has planned to setup a marble city in Bunner district to promote this sector on modern lines.

An official at Mines and Mineral Development told APP on Thursday that KP Govt has taken a principal decision to establish marble city in Buner district and has allocated a hefty amount of Rs100 billion for this mega project in budget 2019-20.

He said a lot of people are associated with marble sector in Buner and this product is being liked not only in Pakistan but also abroad mostly in Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics and Gulf.

Buner is a hub of marble industry and about 60 to 70 per cent marble of Malakand is processed, used locally and exported as well. Buner has almost over 500 factories providing five million jobs to the local people.

The official said Partnerships would be established among organizations under Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to promote technical education in the province keeping in view of its large scope to generate employment opportunities for youth and workforce.

He said Skill Development Fund would established in KP at cost of Rs200 million for provision of extensive professional training to workforce.

He said Govt has accorded highest priorities to mines and mineral sectors and allocated Rs one billion for access to finance, Rs2 billion for impact challenge program phase-II and Rs 2 billion for entrepreneurs programs for youth, women and others.

Funds would be provided for speedy development of Rashakai economic zone vital to generate employment opportunities for people especially youth.

