PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai has said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was playing key role in combating Corona Virus as compared to other provinces.

The provincial cabinet was on high alert and has joined hands with the people to prevent the outbreak of the virus.

He expressed these views while talking to doctors and other paramedical staff during his visit to Civil Hospital Shabqadar, said an official statement issued here Thursday.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant, Arif Ahmadzai was given detailed briefing regarding steps taken the management of the hospital for the prevention of the virus.

The Special Assistant said that presently doctors and other health workers are on a great mission and the whole nation is looking towards them. Doctors and assistants are national heroes and the nation salutes them.

He said that the provincial government is active at all level to overcome Coronavirus soon. He appealed the people to follow precautionary steps proposed by the government and remain inside their houses to help prevent the outbreak of the virus.