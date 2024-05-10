KP govt pledges industrial growth, student empowerment for economic development: Abdul Karim

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Skills Development and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has outlined the provincial government's efforts to bolster industries and harness the potential of the university students to uplift the standard of living

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Special Assistant to the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Skills Development and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has outlined the provincial government's efforts to bolster industries and harness the potential of the university students to uplift the standard of living.

He expressed these views while addressing a conference at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology here Friday.

The conference, attended by a multitude of industry and education dignitaries, saw active participation from Dr. Muhammad Mujahid Sanat and vice-chancellor of the university Dr.

Abdul Matin.

The discussions primarily revolved around strategies to effectively leverage students' capabilities in the industrial sector. The participants underscored the importance of aligning students' education with industry requirements to facilitate their seamless integration into the workforce, thus fostering substantial contributions to the province and the nation's development.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Abdul Karim Tordher reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to providing substantial cooperation for industrial sector development and ensuring students are adequately prepared for pivotal roles within industries.