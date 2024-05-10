Open Menu

KP Govt Pledges Industrial Growth, Student Empowerment For Economic Development: Abdul Karim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:09 PM

KP govt pledges industrial growth, student empowerment for economic development: Abdul Karim

Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Skills Development and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has outlined the provincial government's efforts to bolster industries and harness the potential of the university students to uplift the standard of living

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Special Assistant to the CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Skills Development and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has outlined the provincial government's efforts to bolster industries and harness the potential of the university students to uplift the standard of living.

He expressed these views while addressing a conference at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology here Friday.

The conference, attended by a multitude of industry and education dignitaries, saw active participation from Dr. Muhammad Mujahid Sanat and vice-chancellor of the university Dr.

Abdul Matin.

The discussions primarily revolved around strategies to effectively leverage students' capabilities in the industrial sector. The participants underscored the importance of aligning students' education with industry requirements to facilitate their seamless integration into the workforce, thus fostering substantial contributions to the province and the nation's development.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Abdul Karim Tordher reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to providing substantial cooperation for industrial sector development and ensuring students are adequately prepared for pivotal roles within industries.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education From Government Industry

Recent Stories

TTP should be handled through coordination with Af ..

TTP should be handled through coordination with Afghan Government: Gen Janjua

3 minutes ago
 ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day ..

ICUBE-Q's initial images from space a historic day: Ambassador Hashmi

5 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for vari ..

PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country

5 minutes ago
 PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance i ..

PM to host hockey team for brilliant performance in Azlan Shah tournament; Rana ..

5 minutes ago
 SBP provides practicable foundation for eliminatio ..

SBP provides practicable foundation for elimination of Riba: chief manager

4 minutes ago
 FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

FCCI demands incentive package for poultry sector

5 minutes ago
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-b ..

AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani

5 minutes ago
 Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal t ..

Third week of evidence wraps at Trump's criminal trial

28 minutes ago
 Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamles ..

Madinah : 3,485 Pakistani Hujjaj arrive in seamless flight operation

28 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against US dollar

20 minutes ago
 Teenager drowns in canal

Teenager drowns in canal

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate ..

Pakistan envoy urges Hajj pilgrims to demonstrate discipline during stay in Saud ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan