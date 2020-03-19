KP govt, PRCS distributes pamphlets for general public awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :To provide much needed awareness to the general public, govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Red Crescent Society Thursday distributed pamphlets in response to fears of spreading of coronavirus.

The pamphlets carried messages to the general public through very simply way in aim to take preventive measures by providing first hand information to the general public to protect and stop spreading of cornonavirus.

The pamphlets inscribed the title "how to safeguard yourself and others from the coronavirus. There were instruction in urdu along with pictorial sketches display on the pamphlets along with Urdu written instructions about coughing, use of tissues, protecting your mouth while coughing , washing hands, how to use masks, tissues in routine work, disposed off tissues after using it, instruction for use of more drinking water, restriction from shaking hands, unnecessary touching of nose, eyes, face etc directly or indirectly without washing hands, keep distance from any gathering, keep distance from animals, consult doctors immediately if symptoms feel like fever, facing hardship in breathing and coughing.

Similar kind of pamphlets were also distributed on the part of the district administrations across the province in light of the decision taken by the provincial government to provide a guideline in a simple and understanding way by taking preventive measures to safeguard the general public from coronavirus. The pamphlets are widely distributed in all districts including Peshawar.