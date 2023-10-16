KP govt prepares 2nd quarterly budget for 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared second quarterly budget 2023-23 for six departments of the province.

According to the budget document Rs 563 million rupees has been allocated for Excise and Taxation including Rs 428 million for payment of salaries.

Similarly Rs 340 million rupees has been allocated for the department of Industries including Rs 202 million rupees for payment of salaries to employees and 87 million rupees non-salary budget, the document said.

The finance department has allocated Rs 652 million for the Minerals’ Department, of which which RS 293 million has bee earmarked for salaries and RS 308 million non-salary budget.

It further proposed allocation of Rs 1036.527 million for TEVTA, Rs 112.005 million for Printing and Stationery and Rs 250 million for the Department of Labor for payment of salaries and non-salary budget.