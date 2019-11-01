UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Prepares Emergency Plan For Winter Season

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief and Rehabilitation department has prepared an emergency plan to cope with any situation especially in hilly areas during winter season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief and Rehabilitation department has prepared an emergency plan to cope with any situation especially in hilly areas during winter season.

An official communiqu issued here Friday said that it was the first ever such emergency plan in the history of KP province, adding that the plan had been prepared while keeping in view the rain and snowfall occurred during the last 30 years.

It said the plan also comprised data of resources, fund and relief goods available with all district governments across the province.

The plan had declared eight valleys of Chitral district highly sensitive due to fear of possible avalanche and land sliding in coming season, while Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir Upper and Lower, Shangla and Swat were declared sensitive.

The relief department has already issued advisory to district administration and other relevant departments in highly sensitive areas and asked them to make advance measures for clearing roads in case of heavy snowfall.

It advised district administrations of sensitive districts to launch awareness drive at local level about how to avoid losses during avalanche, land sliding and heavy snowfall.

It said that winter season has started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and would last up till March 30.

