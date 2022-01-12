KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a comprehensive development plan of Rs. 3.3 billion for Zakhakhel in Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a comprehensive development plan of Rs. 3.3 billion for Zakhakhel in Khyber District.

The Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formulated three years plan under which projects in the fields of Agriculture, Irrigation, Municipalities, Industries, Public Health Engineering, Mines and Minerals, Roads included.

The area includes business rehabilitation, technical trainings, youth internships, livestock and agriculture promotion, forest protection and water supply projects.

The development plan will use new era of economic and social development in the region and employment opportunities for local people.

Under the development plan Rs. 550 million for irrigation projects, Rs. 350 million for agriculture, Rs. 200 million for support of small and medium enterprises, Rs. 173 million for technical and vocational training, Rs. 55 0 million for local bodies, Rs. 790 million for roads. Rs. 38 0 million for Public Health Engineering, Rs. 110.7 million for Forests and Mines and Minerals.

In the light of development vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, development projects are being brought on priority basis for the backward areas. The plan will be presented for approval in the Provincial Development Working Party meeting very soon.