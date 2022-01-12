UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Prepares Rs. 3.3 Billion Development Plan For Zakhakhel Khyber District

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:01 PM

KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a comprehensive development plan of Rs. 3.3 billion for Zakhakhel in Khyber District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a comprehensive development plan of Rs. 3.3 billion for Zakhakhel in Khyber District.

The Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formulated three years plan under which projects in the fields of Agriculture, Irrigation, Municipalities, Industries, Public Health Engineering, Mines and Minerals, Roads included.

The area includes business rehabilitation, technical trainings, youth internships, livestock and agriculture promotion, forest protection and water supply projects.

The development plan will use new era of economic and social development in the region and employment opportunities for local people.

Under the development plan Rs. 550 million for irrigation projects, Rs. 350 million for agriculture, Rs. 200 million for support of small and medium enterprises, Rs. 173 million for technical and vocational training, Rs. 55 0 million for local bodies, Rs. 790 million for roads. Rs. 38 0 million for Public Health Engineering, Rs. 110.7 million for Forests and Mines and Minerals.

In the light of development vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, development projects are being brought on priority basis for the backward areas. The plan will be presented for approval in the Provincial Development Working Party meeting very soon.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Water Agriculture Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Zia assures to resolve people problem

Zia assures to resolve people problem

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs district emergency response committee me ..

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and coron ..

4 minutes ago
 Advisory for Gourd cultivation

Advisory for Gourd cultivation

4 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by train

Man crushed to death by train

4 minutes ago
 Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

14 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.