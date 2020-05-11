KP govt prepares strategy to control locusts attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared an inclusive strategy for control of locusts attacks in the province.

The strategy was analysed during a high level meeting presided over by Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan.

Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal and others senior officials attended the meeting.

The minister was given detailed briefing on the presence of locusts and its control measures.

It may be recalled that locusts have entered KP through Sherani, Mosakhel and Zobs districts of Balochistan on January 25 last.

As results, the provincial government has imposed emergency in the southern districts of KP on January 28 and later was extended to others districts of the province.

Survey on 1.7million acres about checking of presence of locusts have been made and was controlled on about 25,000 acres.

The secretary agriculture said locusts were entering the KP from Afghanistan and a comprehensive strategy has been prepared for locusts control.

The survey teams in the concerned districts were taking solid measures to control it.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the measures taken so far and reiterated the government's commitment to take all possible measures for welfare and development of farmers.

He asked the farmers to inform concerned district office of agriculture extension in the respective districts or phone number 03481117070 for its timely control of locust.