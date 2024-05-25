Open Menu

KP Govt Presented Politically Stunt Budget: QWP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the provincial budget for financial year 2024-25 was a political stunt and government would be unable to receive the money it was hoping.

In a statement, he said the budget was a jugglery of words to deceive the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that this would turn out to be a deficit budget.

Quoting the budget figures, Sikandar Sherpao said that in the budget for financial year 2023-24, the provincial government had presented it with a total volume of Rs1,456 billion, but the actual figures stood at Rs 1074 billion.

This year, he added, the government had presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs1754 billion but this would turn out to be a deficit budget like the previous one.

He said that it was strange the meeting of the National Economic Council was yet to take place wherein the Federal government conveyed the official figures about budget allocation, but the provincial government presented its budget, adding that the budget figures seemed unauthentic.

Explaining his argument, he said that on one hand, the provincial government was criticizing the Centre for the poor economic condition of the country but on the other hand, it was hoping to receive increased share under the federal transfers, which belied its stance.

He said the provincial government was using various pressure tactics to get relief for PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sikandar Sherpao said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing three main issues like poor economic situation, rising acts of terrorism and worsening law and order.

The QWP leader said the people were facing the brunt of the poor governance, adding the provincial government to avoid indulging in confrontation with the Centre and focus on getting the rights of the province.

He said a new National Finance Commission Award should be announced wherein the shares of the provinces should be enhanced.

