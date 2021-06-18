KP govt presents Rs.109 billion supplementary budget

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday presented a supplementary budget of Rs.109 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday presented a supplementary budget of Rs.109 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Addressing budget session in provincial assembly, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra briefed the House about supplementary budget and its details consisting of Rs. 78.8 billion for the current expenditure while Rs. 30.27 billion for developmental expenses.

He said that the total allocated funds in FY 2020-21 for annual development budget was Rs.177 billion which was decreased up to Rs.166 billion in reviewed expenditures while Rs.10 billion has been reduced in developmental budget.

The minister while explaining the supplementary budget, said that an amount of Rs 980.4 million subsidy has been given to food Department, Rs 6 billion to Police Department, Rs 5 billion to District Non-Salary, Rs 3 billion for repair of roads and buildings, Rs1.

3 billion to Elementary and Secondary education, Rs 1.2 billion to Administration of Justice, Rs1.1 billion to Agriculture, Rs 950 million to Higher Education, Rs706,497,000 to Animal Husbandry, Rs 696,400,000 to Public Health, Rs 647,013,000 to Prison, Rs 568,036,000 to Irrigation, Rs300,021,000 to Wildlife, Rs292,313,000 to Communication and Works, Rs 279,808,000 to Science and Information Technology, Rs 251,269,000 to Social Welfare and Special Education, Rs 218,181,000 to Population, Rs 164,421,000 and Rs 867,073,580 has been spent to meet other different expenses.

Similarly, Rs 1,071,908,000 have been spent on advance loans and Rs 45 billion spent under loans taken by Federal Government.