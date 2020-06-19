UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Presents Rs923bln Tax Free Budget With Maximum Rs 124bln For Health, Rs317.8bln For Development Expenditure

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

KP Govt presents Rs923bln tax free budget with maximum Rs 124bln for health, Rs317.8bln for development expenditure

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday presented Rs 923billion tax free budget with maximum allocation of Rs124billion for health, Rs317.8bln for development expenditure including Rs221.9 billion for settled districts and Rs95.9 billion for merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Friday presented Rs 923billion tax free budget with maximum allocation of Rs124billion for health, Rs317.8bln for development expenditure including Rs221.9 billion for settled districts and Rs95.9 billion for merged tribal districts.

Presenting the budget for financial year 2020-21 in the Khyber Pakhtnkhwa Assembly, the Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra said that total outlay of the budget was pitched Rs923 billion including Rs739.1 billon for settled districts and Rs183.9billion for merged districts.

About the ongoing expenditure, the Finance Minister said that a total of Rs605.2 billion were allocated for settled ie Rs517.2 billion and merged districts ie Rs88 billion.

Regarding development expenditure, he said a total of Rs317.8 billion were earmarked including Rs221.9 billion for settled districts and Rs95.9 billion for merged districts.

He said a record Rs124 billion were allocated for health sector for settled and merged districts, adding the budget for settled districts have increased from Rs87 billion of outgoing fiscal to Rs105.9 billion for upcoming fiscal year.

For development budget in health sector, he said a total of Rs24.4 billion were allocated including Rs13.

8 billion for settled district andRs10.6 for merged tribal districts.

He said Govt will focus to ensure adequate stock of equipment, medicines and increasing strength of doctors in public sector hospitals besides providing Sehat Insaf cards to every family of the province and in this regard Rs10 billion were allocated.

He said Rs36 billion earmarked for MTI hospitals including Rs26 billion for MTIs current budget and Rs4 billion for completion of key projects besides Rs six billion for special demand funds for improving healthcare system in major hospitals.

Shortage of infrastructure and equipment in basic health units would be overcome and for this purpose Rs13 billion project would be launched in collaboration with World Bank.

Similarly, budget has been increased from Rs2.5 billion to four billion rupees for procurement of medicines in healthcare facilities besides acquiring services of private sectors with allocation of Rs one billion for waste management of hospitals.

The Minister said separately Rs24 billion were allocated for emergency corona relief fund to combat the deadly virus. Out of the total amount, Rs 15 billion would go for settled districts and Rs9 billion for merged areas.

More/fam-slm/1620

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Budget Family From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

19 minutes ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

23 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

34 minutes ago

Iran says virus cases top 200,000

2 minutes ago

Rupee continues bearish trend against dollar

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.