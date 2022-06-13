KP Govt presents supplementary budget of Rs.234.98bn

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunhwa Monday presented a supplementary budget of Rs.234.98 billion for financial year 2021-22.

The Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra presented the supplementary budget in the provincial assembly.

Giving details of the supplementary budget, the provincial minister said that current revenue expenditure in the budget for financial year 2021-22 was estimated at Rs.747.23 billion, out of which Rs.99 billion for the newly merged districts.

However, in the revised estimates the amount reached to 894.09 billion, which is Rs.146.86 billion higher than the actual expenditure.

Similarly, additional expenses were also incurred in some allocated grants' objects or allocations were made for new objects within grants, which triggered the volume of the current expenditure to Rs.170 billion, whose approval from the provincial assembly is must.

Highlighting the reasons of presenting supplementary budget, he said that an amount of Rs.80.93 million were released in head of the payment of annual increments in salaries, allowances, honourarium, electricity and gas bills and petrol to the employees of the provincial assembly while an additional amount of Rs.

540.55 million was also released for payment of annual increment in salaries, executive allowance, house rent, leave encashment, POL, electricity bills and purchase of vehicles.

Other departments which paid supplementary grants were including Prisons and Probation Department (Rs.510.93m), Police Rs.4.15 bn, Admin & Justice Rs.1.35bn, Communication & Works Rs.3.05bn, Public Health Engineering Rs.1.49bn, Agriculture Rs.1.14bn, Livestock Rs.270.99m, Forests & Environment Rs.590.52m, Wildlife Rs.360.22bn, Irrigation Rs.510.77m, Industries Rs.1.07m, Mineral Development Rs.160.92m, Printing & Stationery Rs.30.82m, Grant to Local Government Rs.4.22bn, District Salary 31bn, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rs.10.03m, Transport Rs.1.22bn and Pro-Poor Initiative for food Support Programme Rs.5.40bn respectively.

Furthermore, additional expenses amounting to Rs.820.06m were incurred on loans and guarantees, Rs.1300m Federal loans and 14,090 rupees in miscellaneous head.