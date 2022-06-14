UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Presents Supplementary Budget Of Rs.234.98bn

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KP Govt presents supplementary budget of Rs.234.98bn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunhwa Monday presented a supplementary budget of Rs.234.98 billion for financial year 2021-22.

The Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra presented the supplementary budget in the provincial assembly.

Giving details of the supplementary budget, the provincial minister said that current revenue expenditure in the budget for financial year 2021-22 was estimated at Rs.747.23 billion, out of which Rs.99 billion for the newly merged districts.

However, in the revised estimates the amount reached to 894.09 billion, which is Rs.146.86 billion higher than the actual expenditure.

Similarly, additional expenses were also incurred in some allocated grants' objects or allocations were made for new objects within grants, which triggered the volume of the current expenditure to Rs.170 billion, whose approval from the provincial assembly is must.

Highlighting the reasons of presenting supplementary budget, he said that an amount of Rs.80.93 million were released in head of the payment of annual increments in salaries, allowances, honourarium, electricity and gas bills and petrol to the employees of the provincial assembly while an additional amount of Rs.

540.55 million was also released for payment of annual increment in salaries, executive allowance, house rent, leave encashment, POL, electricity bills and purchase of vehicles.

Other departments which paid supplementary grants were including Prisons and Probation Department (Rs.510.93m), Police Rs.4.15 bn, Admin & Justice Rs.1.35bn, Communication & Works Rs.3.05bn, Public Health Engineering Rs.1.49bn, Agriculture Rs.1.14bn, Livestock Rs.270.99m, Forests & Environment Rs.590.52m, Wildlife Rs.360.22bn, Irrigation Rs.510.77m, Industries Rs.1.07m, Mineral Development Rs.160.92m, Printing & Stationery Rs.30.82m, Grant to Local Government Rs.4.22bn, District Salary 31bn, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rs.10.03m, Transport Rs.1.22bn and Pro-Poor Initiative for food Support Programme Rs.5.40bn respectively.

Furthermore, additional expenses amounting to Rs.820.06m were incurred on loans and guarantees, Rs.1300m Federal loans and 14,090 rupees in miscellaneous head.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Electricity Budget Provincial Assembly Agriculture Rent Vehicles Gas From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

24 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

9 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

9 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

9 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.