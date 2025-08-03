KP Govt preserves Kafirkot, Rehman Dheri heritage sites in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Secretary Department of Archeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdul Samad here on Sunday said that the scientific restoration and preservation of two important historical sites of Kafirkot and Rehman Dheri was underway in DI Khan district.

In a statement issued by the department on Sunday, he said that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking serious steps to preserve the historical significance and cultural heritage of Dera Ismail Khan.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the restoration and preservation of archaeological sites in the province has been made a priority. Through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project, the scientific conservation and restoration of the two major historical sites in Dera Ismail Khan Kafirkot and Rehman Dheri is in progress and will be completed soon.

Kafirkot is a fort-like archaeological site from the Buddhist era and a magnificent example of the Gandhara civilization, whereas Rehman Dheri is one of the world’s oldest urban settlements, linked to the Indus Valley Civilization.

The aim of these projects is not only to preserve archaeological heritage but also to promote tourism, strengthen the local economy, and connect the younger generation with their cultural roots.

These initiatives are being carried out using modern scientific methods, under the supervision of expert archaeologists, and in accordance with international standards, to highlight Pakistan’s valuable historical heritage globally and ensure its preservation for future generations.