UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Prioritizes Development Of Remote, Neglected Areas, Says Nazir Abbasi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:17 PM

KP govt prioritizes development of remote, neglected areas, says Nazir Abbasi

Chairman District Development Committee and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Friday paid a visit to Union Council Bakot and received detailed reports from concerned departments on the ongoing development and completed projects

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Committee and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Friday paid a visit to Union Council Bakot and received detailed reports from concerned departments on the ongoing development and completed projects.

Speaking on the occasion Nazir Ahmed Abbassi said that during a very short span of time he has brought many developmental projects in PK-36 which would change the fate while during the past 20 years his predecessors failed to serve the masses.

He further said that the PTI government has prioritized the development of remote and neglected areas of the province and has allocated billions of rupees for various developmental schemes.

Chairman district development committee said that the construction of Boi Degree College in Circle Bakot and Lora Degree College would facilitate the students of far-flung and neglected areas and bring them into the mainstream.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi stated that on his request Chief Minister Mehmood Khan approved Rescue 1122 Bakot unit at Khanspur Ayubia, Thandiani, Qalandarabad, Galyat along with Boi and Bakot which will benefit the people of Circle Bakot.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai was directed to visit and identify the suitable place and start the work, adding he said.

MPA instructed the C&W department to take immediate action and report for the remaining work and drainage system of Bakot main road from Turad Mor to High school via Police Station Bakot Sharif.

Nazir Abbasi reviewed the construction work on Waliabad to Mirnagar road, Bakot Morhadi Road and said that this road will be the nearest alternative to Boi Sawar Gali Road and several villages in the locality, this road would also be a tourist attraction owing to its stunning views, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Visit Road Circle Rescue 1122 From Government Billion PK-36

Recent Stories

WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause n ..

WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause notice served to VC

1 minute ago
 Court awards death penalty, 20 years imprisonment ..

Court awards death penalty, 20 years imprisonment in murder case

1 minute ago
 Today's children are tomorrow's leaders: CM

Today's children are tomorrow's leaders: CM

1 minute ago
 Govt consulting ulema on child marriage, sexual vi ..

Govt consulting ulema on child marriage, sexual violence issues: Shaukat

1 minute ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected: F1

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected: F1

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthd ..

Biden to Undergo Routine Physical on Eve of Birthday Saturday - White House

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.