KP govt prioritizes development of remote, neglected areas, says Nazir Abbasi

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Committee and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Friday paid a visit to Union Council Bakot and received detailed reports from concerned departments on the ongoing development and completed projects.

Speaking on the occasion Nazir Ahmed Abbassi said that during a very short span of time he has brought many developmental projects in PK-36 which would change the fate while during the past 20 years his predecessors failed to serve the masses.

He further said that the PTI government has prioritized the development of remote and neglected areas of the province and has allocated billions of rupees for various developmental schemes.

Chairman district development committee said that the construction of Boi Degree College in Circle Bakot and Lora Degree College would facilitate the students of far-flung and neglected areas and bring them into the mainstream.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi stated that on his request Chief Minister Mehmood Khan approved Rescue 1122 Bakot unit at Khanspur Ayubia, Thandiani, Qalandarabad, Galyat along with Boi and Bakot which will benefit the people of Circle Bakot.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai was directed to visit and identify the suitable place and start the work, adding he said.

MPA instructed the C&W department to take immediate action and report for the remaining work and drainage system of Bakot main road from Turad Mor to High school via Police Station Bakot Sharif.

Nazir Abbasi reviewed the construction work on Waliabad to Mirnagar road, Bakot Morhadi Road and said that this road will be the nearest alternative to Boi Sawar Gali Road and several villages in the locality, this road would also be a tourist attraction owing to its stunning views, he said.