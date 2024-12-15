KP Govt prioritizes of improving law and order, strengthening police force: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here Sunday said that his government was prioritizing of improvement of law and order situation in the province.

Talking to the representatives of domestic and international media at the Chief Minister’s House on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that when he assumed office, the law and order situation was dire. "We are now prioritizing its improvement, police forces have been put on the frontline in some areas, and we are focusing on strengthening police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operations in southern and merged districts.”

He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the frontline in the fight against terrorism.

The Chief Minister claimed that despite challenges, we have achieved the IMF targets, with a 44% increase in revenue over the past nine months, which are demonstrating our effective governance.

Highlighting the province’s development strides, the Chief Minister shared that KP has released more development funds in six months than previous governments managed in an entire year. “We have decentralized power to improve governance and established the Awami Complaints Portal, resolving 67% of public grievances so far,” he added.

Gandapur also mentioned initiatives like the establishment of a specialized mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to supply electricity from local power plants.

These projects, he stated, are crucial for economic self-reliance and development.

The Chief Minister highlighted recent counter-terrorism successes in the southern districts, expressing confidence in defeating terrorism with the support of security forces and the public.

