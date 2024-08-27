Open Menu

KP Govt Prioritizes Population Control

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare, Malik Liaqat Ali Khan, has said that controlling the growing population is a priority of the provincial government.

Addressing a seminar titled "Family Planning in Pakistan" organized by UNFPA, Khan emphasized the need for implementing the National Action Plan on Family Planning.

He highlighted the challenges in controlling population growth, particularly in far-flung areas where facilities are lacking. He stressed the need for collaboration between the Health Department and private organizations to provide services to the people.

The provincial government has allocated Rs 100 million for awareness of the population welfare program.

He also emphasized the importance of long-term family planning, awareness, and cooperation with religious scholars to address the issue.

