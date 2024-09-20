KP Govt Promoting Cultural Games: Fakhar Jahan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan has said that according to the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, traditional and cultural sports are being patronized in the province.
To promote Mukha being a traditional game of Swabi, Mardan, Buner and some other districts, a tournament will be held at the provincial level soon.
He was addressing at ceremony held on the eve of final match of All Gadoon Mukha Tournament in Gadoon District Swabi as a chief guest. Member Provincial Assembly Rangaiz Ahmed Khan and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir were also present on this occasion. The provincial adviser said that sports instill in a person the spirit of learning from his weaknesses in case of defeat and endurance in case of victory. He said that the provincial government has also decided to start a project to encourage young cricket players and highlight their hidden talent.
In this regard, the players of Gadoon and Swabi should come forward to take advantage of this opportunity. Along with training, these players will also be given a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 and the provincial government will also bear the travel expenses of these players within the country and abroad.
Provincial Adviser on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan announced a cash prize of 50 thousand rupees each for both the winner and runner-up teams of the All Gadoon Makha tournament and one lakh rupees for the organizing committee.
He also approved the purchase of land for a sports ground in Gadoon area and said that the local youth will be provided with facilities for traditional sports and other sports activities.
