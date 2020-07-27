KP Govt promulgates FATA development regulation (repeal) ordinance 2020

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promulgated, "The Federally Administrated Tribal Areas Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2020."

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promulgated, "The Federally Administrated Tribal Areas Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2020.

" The Federally Administered Tribal Areas Development Authority Regulation 2006, is hereby repealed and as a corollary thereof, the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas Development Authority established thereunder shall stand dissolved, said a notification issued by Law,Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.