KP govt proposes 60 livestock projects for 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan was Tuesday informed that 60 new livestock development projects worth 15.1 billion rupees have been proposed for the year 2021-22.

The minister was chairing a meeting of livestock department that among others was attended by Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Israr Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer and concerned officials of the department. It was told that government has formulated a food security policy under which a comprehensive plan has been prepared to meet food requirements of the province.

The meeting was informed that work is under way on 116 livestock projects of Rs 10.96 billion being proposed in 2020-21.

Addressing the meeting, provincial minister said that projects worth billion of rupees have been launched under Agriculture Emergency Program to strengthen livestock and agriculture sector besides improving economic conditions of stakeholders.

He also directed ensuring transparency in execution of projects and preparing result oriented plan to reclaim barren land.