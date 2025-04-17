- Home
- Pakistan
- KP govt proposes amendments to Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 to support disabled persons, minorities
KP Govt Proposes Amendments To Zakat And Ushr Bill 2025 To Support Disabled Persons, Minorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Legislative Committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held in Peshawar, chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate.
The session was attended by Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary board of Revenue Muhammad Irshad, and other officials.
The committee reviewed the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2025", which includes significant proposals aimed at improving welfare measures for marginalized groups.
The proposed amendments focus on enhancing support for persons with disabilities by providing assistive devices, simplifying the disability certification process through a one-window operation, and introducing an online application system.
Additionally, the bill seeks to ensure a dignified life for unmarried women above 55 years of age.
The meeting also discussed financial assistance from the Federal government, acknowledging the crucial role of the Law Department and the Advocate General’s office in facilitating these initiatives.
The committee deliberated on extending support to minority communities and other underprivileged groups through a welfare donation fund.
Emphasis was placed on improving transparency in Zakat collection and ensuring merit-based appointments for chairpersons and members of the 4,200 Zakat committees across the province. Suggestions were made to enhance the educational qualifications for Zakat committee leaders and streamline the financial powers of local committees to prevent misuse of funds.
A special discussion was held on the provincial government’s "Roshan Mustaqbil Card"initiative, which aims to support orphaned children, particularly those whose mothers have remarried. The program seeks to address the deprivation faced by such children and ensure their proper care and future prospects.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Law will finalize the bill based on the committee’s recommendations before presenting it to the Cabinet for approval. The amendments aim to create a more transparent and efficient system for distributing Zakat and Ushr funds, ensuring that assistance reaches the most deserving individuals in the province.
Recent Stories
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
Burjeel Holdings, Hippocratic AI partner to advance generative AI healthcare age ..
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt proposes amendments to Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 to support disabled persons, minorities6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner joins Sundas Foundation to mark World Hemophilia Day6 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister Abbasi, PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb hold cordial meeting6 minutes ago
-
PM approves Rs500m grant for Sadiq Public School, 200 Baloch students to get full scholarships16 minutes ago
-
DC wants erroneous e-Aabyana bills rectified for proper recovery16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s youngest Taekwondo Champion honored with “Hamaray Heroes” award by PSL16 minutes ago
-
Court sentenced rapist to life imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Northern Region shown outstanding performance in achieving revenue targets: Postmaster General26 minutes ago
-
Minister Tarar calls for improved Mine Worker Safety26 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in brutal murder of mother, daughter in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
PHA's annual 'Flora Festival' kicks off36 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue36 minutes ago