KP govt proposes amendments to Zakat and Ushr Bill 2025 to support disabled persons, minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the Legislative Committee formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held in Peshawar, chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate.

The session was attended by Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary board of Revenue Muhammad Irshad, and other officials.

The committee reviewed the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill 2025", which includes significant proposals aimed at improving welfare measures for marginalized groups.

The proposed amendments focus on enhancing support for persons with disabilities by providing assistive devices, simplifying the disability certification process through a one-window operation, and introducing an online application system.

Additionally, the bill seeks to ensure a dignified life for unmarried women above 55 years of age.

The meeting also discussed financial assistance from the Federal government, acknowledging the crucial role of the Law Department and the Advocate General’s office in facilitating these initiatives.

The committee deliberated on extending support to minority communities and other underprivileged groups through a welfare donation fund.

Emphasis was placed on improving transparency in Zakat collection and ensuring merit-based appointments for chairpersons and members of the 4,200 Zakat committees across the province. Suggestions were made to enhance the educational qualifications for Zakat committee leaders and streamline the financial powers of local committees to prevent misuse of funds.

A special discussion was held on the provincial government’s "Roshan Mustaqbil Card"initiative, which aims to support orphaned children, particularly those whose mothers have remarried. The program seeks to address the deprivation faced by such children and ensure their proper care and future prospects.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Law will finalize the bill based on the committee’s recommendations before presenting it to the Cabinet for approval. The amendments aim to create a more transparent and efficient system for distributing Zakat and Ushr funds, ensuring that assistance reaches the most deserving individuals in the province.