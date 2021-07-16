KP Govt proposes Rs 9,850 mln for Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has proposed Rs 9,850 million for development of Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts with special focus on infrastructure development, improvement of links roads, sanitation and construction of parks.

Under development plan, officials in Local Government and Rural Development told APP on Friday that Rs1,300 million earmarked for speedy development of these districts in current fiscal year under which priorities were being made on establishment of socioeconomic and recreational projects.

In Charsadda district, an Entertainment' City (EC) would be established at Nisatta village near Peshawar Toll Plaza on Motorway where recreational facilities including water sports, restaurants, fun land, playing lands for kids, parks and commercial activities to be provided to facilitate thousands of people and children in these districts. People would be able to enjoy few kilometers distance to enjoy water boating, meat and fish dish parties with families in open.

As per the plan, beautification of Charsadda would be achieved with establishment of green belts on motorway and link roads besides taking pollution-reducing measures in districts known for Gandhara civilizations.

'Rajar sweet and 'Gor' being a major food item in Charsadda, would be promoted to help farmers and increase income of people associated with this key sector.

Besides, big and small parks in Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar including Hayatabad and Regi Model Town would be developed besides expediting work on renovation and expansion of Mughal era Wazir Bagh and Shalimar Gardens. Walking tracks, fountains and greens belts are being improved at Wazir Bagh and Shalimar Gardens.

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has been mandated to oversee development projects besides enhancing beauty of Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda districts. Under urban forestry program, roadside plantation are being carried out on Motorways and GT Roads in Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar's Hayatabad and Regi Model Town.

Jogging Track' from Phase-III entry up to Phase-VII along Gandao Khawar is being established besides soft landscaping of existing central parks at Regi Model Town. A similar development plan are being developed for Mardan amounting to Rs 9,580 million and Rs 6,372 million for Swat, Shangla districts.