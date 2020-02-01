UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Proposes To Make Public Audio, Video Of Hanging Scene Of Persons Convicted To Death Sentence In Child Abuse Offences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:36 PM

KP govt proposes to make public audio, video of hanging scene of persons convicted to death sentence in child abuse offences

It has been proposed in the meeting of sub parliamentary committee of KP assembly to make and advertise audio and video of the hanging scene of those awarded death sentence in child rape offences

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) it has been proposed in the meeting of sub parliamentary committee of KP assembly to make and advertise audio and video of the hanging scene of those awarded death sentence in child rape offences.The committee met here under minister for social welfare Hasham Inam Ullah Saturday.

The recommendations with reference to amendments in child protection and welfare act-2010 were given final shape.Committee said in its proposals no remission will be granted in the sentence to be awarded to those convicted in child abuse cases.

The audio and video of execution scene of those awarded death sentence in child abuse offences can be made and advertised instead of public hanging.Committee has also proposed not to give any job in educational institutions to those found involved in the offences of harassing or sexually assaulting children.The committee has also recommended to award sentence upto 14 years term and fine upto Rs 5 million to those involved in pornography.

