KP Govt Provides Ramazan Financial Aid To 660743 People

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday said a total of 934,954 applications have so far been received for the Ramazan Package 2025, out of which 660,743 people have already been provided with financial assistance.

He further said that the current government has proven its commitment to the welfare of the people, and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has provided the largest relief package in the history of the province.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah also highlighted that the government has taken solid measures to control inflation and regulate the prices of essential commodities to ensure affordability for the people.

