KP govt provides resources to tackle COVID-19: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KP government has provided resources and facilities to tackle the threat of COVID-19 in the district while the rules for the use of emergency funds have also been relaxed

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :KP government has provided resources and facilities to tackle the threat of COVID-19 in the district while the rules for the use of emergency funds have also been relaxed.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir on Thursday said this during his visit of Haripur Press Club.

He further said that in the district, 210 suspected were tested for COVID-19, adding out of which 12 patients were tested positive for the virus.

The DC said 6 patients recovered and sent home while 18 results were awaited.

He said that in the district, situation was under control regarding coronavirus, adding "We have already established quarantine and isolation centers and in the worst case scenario if there is a need then we have resources to convert many government buildings in isolation and quarantine centers.

" The government was also trying to maintain partial lockdown, he said adding ban on business activities would not only effects traders but also the country's economy .

He said that lockdown with the support of masses was helping to contain coronavirus .

Nadeem Nasir said that the administration would decide the timings of the businesses with the cooperation of traders during the holy month of Ramazan .

The deputy commissioner urged the media to play its due role for creating awareness among people about coronavirus threat.

On the occasion president, Haripur Press Club Malik Faisal Iqbal and Chairman Zakir Tanoli appreciated the efforts of district administration and also assured the DC for cooperation of media.