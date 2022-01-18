UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Provides Rs 70mln Financial Assistance To Victims Of Peshawar All Saints Church Blast: Special Assistant Wazirzada

KP Govt provides Rs 70mln financial assistance to victims of Peshawar All Saints Church blast: Special Assistant Wazirzada

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazirzada Tuesday said that the provincial government was providing financial assistance and all other facilities to victims of Peshawar All Saints Church blast and has provided Rs70 million to them

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wazirzada Tuesday said that the provincial government was providing financial assistance and all other facilities to victims of Peshawar All Saints Church blast and has provided Rs70 million to them.

Presiding over the inaugural meeting of the Endowment Fund for Minority Communities here, he said KP government has set up a special endowment fund in which the Federal government would also provide Rs 100 million to the provincial government for welfare of the minorities.

He further said that the provincial government has set up a Disaster Management Fund and allocated Rs 100 million for it while the Auqaf department would provide Rs 200 million for financial assistance to terrorism affected people.

Addressing the meeting, he appreciated establishment of endowment fund for the minority community and said that the government was utilizing the available resources for the financial assistance of the minority community.

Wazirzada said that the first priority of the government was to provide all possible assistance to minority community, adding that the endowment fund would solve the problems of the minorities.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar, Secretary Auqaf Khayyam Khan and other officers concerned.

