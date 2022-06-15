KP govt provides Rs30mn assistance to minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has provided Rs30 million assistance to minorities during fiscal year 2022-23.

As many as Rs1,300 grants were provided to widows, orphans and persons with disabilities of the minorities communities.

According to spokesman of Department of Religious Affairs, Rs37 million financial assistance were granted to 1,226 minority leaders and students and three new churches were constructed and rehabilitated.

Besides, ancient Kalash graveyard protection, Rs50 million for minorities to establish enterprises and startups, provision of land for minority's graveyards and Shamshan ghats and renovation of worship places such as gurudwara, churches and mandir achieved.

Likewise, Rs450 million were allocated for mainstreaming of minorities and Rs30 million for their skills development. Rs50 million stipends were provided to 994 special students while remaining work of women vocational centre at Matta Swat completed.

Besides, provision of 12, 612 wheelchairs to persons with disabilities, the government has upgraded seven special education institutes including six Primary to middle and one secondary to high school.

Schools for deaf and dumb female children were established in Mardan and Kohat districts while up-gradation of blind school for girls at Nanakpura as well as deaf and dumb school for boys at Gulbahar Peshawar up to secondary level is in process.