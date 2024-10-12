Open Menu

KP Govt Provides Tents, Water To Jirga Participants

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday provided essential items including tents, drinking water and other necessary items to the participants of Pashtun Qaumi Jira here.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP on Relief, Naik Muhammad Khan informed that following directives of the Chief Minister, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was asked to provide necessary items to the Jirga participants.

He said the items were handed over to the local Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Suhail Afridi adding that tents, water tank, blankets and other necessary items included the provided items.

He further said that the provincial government will provide every possible assistance and cooperation to the Jirga and ensure a peaceful atmosphere during its proceedings.

