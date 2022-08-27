KP govt provides two helicopters for rescue and relief operation in Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan two helicopters have been provided to the district administration of Swat to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Ibrar Wazir talking to APP said that one helicopter belongs to KP government and another from Pakistan Army MI17 helicopter for rescue and relief operation in kalam.

He said that Helicopters would take food items to Shahi ground kalam and would rescue children and women back to Kanju Airport.

He said that operation has already started and concerned staff of the district administration is present on the spot.

He said district administration declared all the hotels in Bahrain and Kalam as relief centers free accommodation and food were being provided to all tourists.

He said that presently around 1200 tourists were staying in these hotels.

He said that after declaration of flood emergency, tourists did not need to get panic as safe places had been arranged for stay and onward safe exist.

He said that tourists were requested not to panic and contact their respective Tehsil Administration.

"We have arranged safe places.

Focal Person for Babuzai is Amjid (03479864411) and Madyan,Bahrain and Kalam is Irfan (03143535888)"Taking to APP, he said that district administration on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had mobilized 1000 human resource,machinery of Rescue,WSSC,TMA and local government teams on ground and taking part in relief and rescue operation.

Additional Assistant Commissioner said teams had distributed food and non food packages in three thousand families and assured that damages to houses and property would be compensated in a week.