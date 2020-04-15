Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals Development, Arif Ahmadzai has said that the labourers-friendly PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making all-out efforts for provision of facilities to labourers within the available resources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minerals Development, Arif Ahmadzai has said that the labourers-friendly PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making all-out efforts for provision of facilities to labourers within the available resources.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he termed the visit of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to Charsadda as good omen that besides boosting the morale of all government institutions has also improved the confidence of the people. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is successfully leading the war against coronavirus.

The special assistant said that like allowing tailors, plumbers and allied businesses of the construction sector, a strategy for allowing mineral related contractors and transport business and they were being exempted of the lockdown.

He said that all problems relating to Shabqadar Hospital have been presented before the chief minister, who had directed concerned authorities for their resolution.

The special assistant said that challenges faced by doctors, staff and patients at Shabqadar Hospital would be resolved soon while necessary equipments including protective kits and ventilators would also be provided to the hospital.