KP Govt providing conducive environment to local, foreign investors in multiple sectors: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday said the provincial government through ease of doing business was providing conducive business environment for local and foreign investors in multiple sectors including renewable Energy, Information Technology , Small/Medium Hydel Project, Mines and Minerals, Tourism, Agriculture , Live Stock and Light manufacturing sectors.

Addressing the Chinese and Pakistani investor delegations at the Chief Minister House Peshawar, Mahmood Khan said development of Rashakai and other Special Economic Zones would enable KP government to promote business to business and joint ventures prospects for investment in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of 45 investors from China met with their business counter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Chief Minister House here and deliberated on avenues of mutual interest and investment.

The delegation of Chinese investors included representatives from aircraft manufacturing, housing technology, construction engineering, Energy Saving, Environment Technology & Engineering, Environment Protection Technology, Energy Technology, Green & Energy, Poverty Evaluation Service, Investment Polling, High Tech Entrepreneurship, Enterprises Group and others.

Mahmood Khan stated that the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Silk Road goes a long way when merchants from China and Central Asia used to come to Peshawar en-route to Rome."The incumbent government is now taking all out measures to make the province and important trans-regional hub of trade activity again",he added.

The CM said "Under CPEC project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is opening its doors for investors to the enormous natural resources and beautiful scenic sites of the province".

The implementation of Suki Kinari Hydel Project, Rashaki Special Economic Zone, Havelian Thakot Highway, Swat Express Way, Peshawar to D.I Khan Expressway and the Havelian dry port as part of ML-1 Project would bring new opportunities and prosperity to the province.

"We are creating a suitable environment for promoting Eco tourism and environment-friendly Industrialization so as to bring enormous employment opportunities and economic growth in the province",CM said.

The Chief Minister urged foreign and Pakistani business community to explore opportunities in KP."Provincial government is in the process of improving Industrial as well as Incentive Policy to make them attractive for investors to encourage industrialization for sustainable development of this naturally gifted province",he added.

For economic growth and development, the provincial government have focused value addition in the existing Mining and Agriculture sectors,so as to improve exports to large markets like China and others.

The ceremony was also attended by Sha Zukan President of Pakistan friendship association with China, Council General Mr Wang, Senior Minister for Sport and Tourism Atif Khan, Minister Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to CM for IT Kamran Bangash, MPA and DDAC Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and others.