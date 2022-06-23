KP govt providing subsidized flour to people : Atif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Minister for Food, Atif Khan Thursday said that subsidized flour was being provide to deserving people across all districts for which provincial government had allocated RS.35 billion.

In a statement, he said that registered dealers through mobile trucks supplying subsidized flour 20 kg bag at Rs 980 and 10 kg at Rs 490 under the supervision of the district administration.

He said that for clear identification subsidized flour was being sold in green colour bags.

He said that subsidized flour for poor citizens will continue throughout the financial year 2022-23.

The minister said that KP government also launching Insaf food Card scheme with Rs 26 billion amount from July 1.

He said that one million families will be given Rs 2,100 per month under Insaf Food Card.

He said that provincial government was fully aware of inflation and taking all possible steps to provide relief to poor citizens.

He said that strict monitoring have been placed to stop any corruption in distribution of subsidized flour, adding strict legal action if someone found guilty in misusing flour quota.