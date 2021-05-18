KP Govt purchases 20 kanals land to preserve ancient culture, architecture of Kalash Valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has purchased a 20 kanal of land in the Chitral district to preserve the ancient culture and unique architecture of the world's famous Kalash Valley.

According to the Tourism and Archeology Department of KP, Kalash Valley has archaeological and historical significance and the measures have been taken to preserve its old look and ancient culture.

Thee kanal land each has been acquired for graveyards at Karakal and Bumburate, four kanal for graveyard at Broom Bumburate, four kanal for dancing place at Batrick Bumburate, 1.5 kanal for graveyard at Behal Birir, 0.306 Kanal for dancing place at Behal Birir, 03.35 kanal and two kanal for Kalash Festivals at Balangur and Buthet Rumboor respectively, 1.5 kanal for graveyard at Batrick Bumburate, 0.28 kanal at Kalashagram, Rumboor, and 0.16 kanal for Batrick, Bumburate.