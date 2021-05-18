UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Purchases 20 Kanals Land To Preserve Ancient Culture, Architecture Of Kalash Valley

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

KP Govt purchases 20 kanals land to preserve ancient culture, architecture of Kalash Valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has purchased a 20 kanal of land in the Chitral district to preserve the ancient culture and unique architecture of the world's famous Kalash Valley.

According to the Tourism and Archeology Department of KP, Kalash Valley has archaeological and historical significance and the measures have been taken to preserve its old look and ancient culture.

Thee kanal land each has been acquired for graveyards at Karakal and Bumburate, four kanal for graveyard at Broom Bumburate, four kanal for dancing place at Batrick Bumburate, 1.5 kanal for graveyard at Behal Birir, 0.306 Kanal for dancing place at Behal Birir, 03.35 kanal and two kanal for Kalash Festivals at Balangur and Buthet Rumboor respectively, 1.5 kanal for graveyard at Batrick Bumburate, 0.28 kanal at Kalashagram, Rumboor, and 0.16 kanal for Batrick, Bumburate.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment rolls o ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates to showcase its Premium Economy Seats for ..

14 minutes ago

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

21 minutes ago

104,593 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes administrative sanction on S&amp;S B ..

21 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.