KP Govt pursues PM vision to provide low-cost houses to poor people: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday said that KP government was vigorously pursuing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide low-cost and quality housing facilities to poor segment of the society.

Addressing a foundation-stone laying ceremony of the low-cost housing scheme at Jalozai inaugurated by Prime Minister here Wednesday, the chief minister said a total of 1,230 houses flat units would be constructed each having a cost of Rs.2.5 million on 150 kanal lands in 18 months here.

He said these quality houses would be provided to poor people having monthly income of 40,000 or below through draw.

The chief minister said KP government has started scores of housing projects and high-rise flats in different districts in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swat, Hangu and Mardan districts where three Marlas, five and seven marala houses would be constructed for poor segment of the society.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for the construction of affordable and low costing housing units in these projects besides starting of housing scheme at Surizai Peshawar, he added.

He said Peshawar Model Town was a mega housing project where affordable houses would be provided to low income groups.