KP govt pursuing vision of Prime Minister to make KP a model province

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tameer Saleem Jhagra on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf provincial government is pursuing vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a model province.

He expressed these views in Takht-e-Nasrati Tehsil of Karak District while addressing a large public gathering. Member National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak, former Deputy Nazim Sajjad Barkwal, founder of Insaf Students Federation Rahim Dawar and other party leaders, addressed the gathering.

He further said change promised to the people as per PTI manifesto would now be evident in all sectors including education and health.

The provincial minister said selfless service to the people of the province is our mission. He said with collective thinking they would make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an exemplary province.

The minister said funds would be provided to each region as per its requirement. Taimur Saleem Jhagra said health card is a revolutionary program and till January 31, every family in the province would get Rs. one million for medical treatment and this important program would not only revolutionize the health sector but also increase investment.

He also announced the provision of required funds for the upgradation and development projects of District Headquarters Hospital Karak in accordance with international standards. He would visit Karak to lay the foundation stone for the construction projects. He announced that he would not do injustice to any area but would ensure equal resources to all areas.

Later the minister also inaugurated the road.