KP Govt Put Special Focus On Health, Education In Budget-2020-21, Says Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:47 PM

KP govt put special focus on health, education in budget-2020-21, says Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has presented an excellent and people-friendly budget, with a special focus on health and education besides allocating Rs. 319 billion in the development sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has presented an excellent and people-friendly budget, with a special focus on health and education besides allocating Rs. 319 billion in the development sector.

This he said while talking to mediamen in the KP Assembly. He said, the entire world badly hit by coronavirus outbreak including Pakistan so in such a situation announcing budget with no new tax has been imposed rather the government has been further reducing tax rate on 250 items. Presenting a tax free budget is the provincial government's distinction, he said, adding, "the provincial budget is an excellent and people-friendly budget in all respects in which the welfare, development and prosperity of the people." He said that Rs. 319 billion has been set aside for development and prosperity in the province while significant funds have been allocated for health, education, corona situation and other welfare departments.

At a time when the whole world was facing coronavirus pandemic and the world's largest and most stable economies were being destroyed, it is a matter of appreciation for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to have the best budget and people-friendly.

The provincial government, he said, has proved its people-friendliness with the masses. A huge fund has been allocated for health and education, he said, adding, the budget has reduced the rate of tax on 250 daily necessities and no new tax has been imposed. He said that the government has presented a tax free budget and overall it was a historic budget with special focus on revival of industries to create employment opportunities.

