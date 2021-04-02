UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Puts Restrictions On Inter-city Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Keeping the growing Corona positive cases in view, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has put restrictions on inter-city public transport for two days a week, said an official news release issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Keeping the growing Corona positive cases in view, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has put restrictions on inter-city public transport for two days a week, said an official news release issued here Friday. The ban will be implemented only on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Secretary Transport, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the decision of the closure of public transport for two days a week had taken after intensification of the third Corona wave. In this connection transporters' community has also been taken into confidence.

He said that intra-city public transport, goods transport and private vehicles would be exempted of the ban.

The Secretary Transport has urged upon the transporters to adopt adherence to the Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while uploading commuters and implementation of the preventive measures.

